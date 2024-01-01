Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays out team selection plans for Community Shield

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag admits they are suffering at the start of the season.

The Red Devils are already beset by injury problems in defense, with several starters a doubt for the Community Shield against Manchester City on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag stated: "Harry Maguire missed the game (vs Liverpool), was a precaution but is still a question mark for Saturday. So we have training, we have to see whether he is fit enough or not to be available.

“Victor (Lindelöf) played but also he's a question mark and also Azza (Aaron Wan-Bissaka) and Luke Shaw are both question marks, we have to assess them tomorrow (Friday)."

He added on using his Copa America stars: "That is individual based, everyone has a different background, we put them on off-season programmes but they have different starts while we were in USA, we will assess them, make a decision whether they start, come from the bench or whether they don't play."

On Lisandro Martinez, he elaborated: "We think about Licha to be involved in the game."

And on the game itself, he finished: "So, we always want to win, also in all the friendlies. It's about trophy, we will put out a team that is very competitive to win this trophy. It's also pre-season, we don't go into big risks with players, the normal approach in to this game."