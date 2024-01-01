Guardiola says Man City "will go for it" in Community Shield

Guardiola says his side "will go for it" in Community Shield

Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has spoken about the importance of the Community Shield.

The Citizens take on Manchester United in a rematch of the FA Cup final from a few months ago.

Advertisement Advertisement

While the Blues lost out on that occasion, Guardiola will be confident in his team’s chances on Saturday.

“It’s important, it’s a final against (Manchester) United. But part of that is to try refine ourselves step by step,” he explained to reporters.

“Our break for most of the players and the young players, how they behave on a bigger stage, (this is) a good game.

“We will go for it.”