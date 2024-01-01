Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We had enough chances to beat Brighton

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists they didn't deserve today's defeat at Brighton.

Joao Pedro struck on 94 minutes for Brighton's 2-1 win, with Josh Zirkzee intervening from an offside position minutes earlier to deny Alejandro Garnacho from putting United ahead.

Ten Hag later said, "When you should have taken at least a draw, we could have won as well if that goal from Joshua Zirkzee, if that incident counts.

"It was difficult. In the moment he was on the slide. If he had read the situation better, maybe he could have avoided it but you can do nothing once you are on the slide, you can't avoid the ball. It's tough but also we created many more chances to score a second goal. We showed resilience and fought back. We had our opportunities to score more goals. It is disappointing when you don't win and then you lose.

"Two soft goals and we have to be more clinical in both boxes and act better as a team. It's a pity that we are without any points here. we have to get up and go for the net big game which is coming up."

On what he makes of the opening two games, he concluded: "We have good potential but we have to keep going until the end. We concede a goal in stoppage time. The game is finished when the referee whistles three times. That is what we did not do well so we have to improve that game management."