Man Utd boss Ten Hag delighted Zirkzee already off the mark

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hinted Joshua Zirkzee is ready to start.

Zirkzee could start tomorrow against Brighton after his goalscoring debut in victory against Fulham last Friday.

Ten Hag said: "Very pleasing that a player who is a striker scores his first goal in is first game, that will give him confidence, very pleased that it’s happened.

"The comparison with last year and Rasmus Hojlund and when he scored against Brighton and the VAR looked and five minutes later came to the conclusion the ball crossed the line in the assist and he had to wait thee months for first Premier League goal.

"It gives him confidence and gives us confidence as a team."