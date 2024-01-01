Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted to keep McTominay this summer

Ten hag wanted to keep McTominay this summer

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was keen to hold onto Scott McTominay this summer.

The Red Devils sold the homegrown star to Napoli in a mega deal that helped cover their incoming spending.

United do have Premier League PSR issues, as they have amassed significant losses over the past three years.

Ten Hag would have preferred to retain the midfielder, who was a valuable goal getter last season.

But ESPN states that there was a split among the decision makers at the club over McTominay.

Many felt that he should be let go to seek regular football, while Ten Hag wanted him as an impact sub.

Ultimately, the £25M they received from Napoli was an offer they could not turn down.