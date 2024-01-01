Napoli hero Hamsik: McTominay can be my heir

Napoli hero Marek Hamsik admits he's a fan of Scott McTominay.

The former Manchester United midfielder left for Napoli last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hamsik told Il Corriere dello Sport: "McTominay could be my heir, he's an attacking midfielder who, like me, loves to get involved and score goals.

"Let's see, it depends on the formation. But he's a strong name, he proved it with United and with the national team.

"A valid replacement for Lobo and Anguissa. Lobotka? He's untouchable in this Napoli. He has the keys to the midfield."

On Antonio Conte's Napoli, Hamsik added: "I'm very happy with the victory against Parma: a comeback like this means a lot. It will give a good push. Conte is a strong choice of the club, a coach with enormous experience and success.

"We all know who he is and how he works: he is the right name after the situation that was created last season. We need to find enthusiasm and determination again and with him the path will be shorter."