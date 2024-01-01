Man Utd boss Ten Hag tells players what's needed today against Man City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says his players will "fight" today against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Ten Hag is delighted with their form and attitude going into the Wembley showdown.

He stated: "First we have to be unified and we have to fight with each other.

"That is the mentality we need on Saturday, we need a very good game plan of course because we are playing against a very good team.

"They have a lot of skills and we have to be ready for that game.

"So that's a big challenge because for the first time we are all coming together this season and then you have a couple of days to be ready as a team to face a very good opponent.

"But we are looking forward (to it), everyone is very excited about this game and going to Wembley always gives us good vibes, it gives us good memories that will absolutely motivate the players."