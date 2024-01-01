Man Utd boss Ten Hag talks Rashford, Antony form

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised striker Marcus Rashford.

The winger, who can also play up front, appears close to his very best form so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rashford netted in games against Southampton and Barnsley and will likely start against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Ten Hag told reporters: "It's very good, of course, that your strikers, they are starting to score when the season is very young.

“Strikers, they need that belief, and we have now a couple of players who are, in the meanwhile, on the scoring list, and it is very good as a team, because that will strengthen their belief, and they will come up for more, and they will score more goals now."

He added on Brazilian winger Antony: "I think every player should give those reactions. You have to train hard, you have to perform in training, you have to earn the right to play, and when the moment is your chance, you have to take them.

“But, yeah, the manager can only pick 11 players, and then I can only make five subs, so make sure you are with those 16 players for every game. And you do it by, on a consistent basis; perform. In training, and of course, that's the most important, when the chance is there, you have to perform in a game. You have to contribute to a winning team."