Man Utd boss Ten Hag snaps back at journalist in tense exchange: I feel sorry for you

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag had a tense exchange with one journalist after Sunday's defeat at home to Liverpool.

United were thumped 3-0 at Old Trafford, leaving them with one win and two defeats from their opening three games.

Ten Hag was first asked if the issues were coaching or the quality of the players. He replied: "What do you mean? Maybe you can explain to me with the mistakes that we make regular."

The journalist continued: "Constantly turning the ball over in your own half, playing the ball out from the back, getting mugged, chances coming on the back of it, counter-attacks when you're outnumbered, giving up endless chances in your own stadium against your biggest rivals. With the greatest of respect, Erik, we've seen that for so long now."

"You are sure?"

"Absolutely sure."

"I don't think otherwise you wouldn't win trophies as we did against big opponents. So I'm sorry for you, I have another vision."

While acknowledging United were "brilliant" in the FA Cup final against Manchester City, the journalist stated they were fortunate to reach the final after their semifinal won against Coventry.

"I think we won after City the most trophies in English football, so I'm sorry for you," Ten Hag remarked.