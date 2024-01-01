Ten Hag on Man Utd flop: I'm not Harry Potter

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag said he cannot work magic at the club.

The Dutchman was asked about his team’s display against Liverpool, a game they lost 3-0 at home.

Ten Hag was adamant that he was the right man for the job, but that he was not “Harry Potter.”

He told reporters in his press conference: “It will take time. It's not like I'm Harry Potter. That's what you have to acknowledge.

“If you see (new signing) Manuel Ugarte, he didn't play so far in the season. Not one match minute. So he needs to build his fitness and then we have to build him in the team and I'm sure he'll be an important player.

“But that will take a couple of weeks, maybe even months. Joshua Zirkzee, he made big steps in the last three or four weeks and I was very pleased with his performance today.”