Man Utd boss Ten Hag seeking 'next Mainoo' for new season

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is expecting another academy bolter this new season.

Kobbie Mainoo made a stunning breakthrough last term and Ten Hag is banking on more academy players to follow the same path over the coming 12 months.

He told manutd.com: "In every season, after a break, you will have surprises.

"We’re looking forward, we’re so curious: who is it this season, the surprise who can contribute to our team?

"Like last year, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho coming up and playing a big role. They are the two goalscorers in the (FA Cup) final.

"Today, we started (training), but which player is there who can do the same?"