Man Utd boss Ten Hag says winter market can be important

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has explained how he sees the summer and winter transfer windows.

Ten Hag says he's happy with how the new management team have worked this summer's transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

He stated: "I don't want to talk in numbers. A lot of the time when we are in the winter then you have to assess again the process: where are we, how the team is performing, how do individual players progress, what is necessary and what can we do.

"But I think a club as us always have to look for better, but in the winter it's very difficult to make big changes because you don't have time to build them in.

"But strategic (signings) or do one or two things, because you have a problem as we did two years ago when we loaned Wout Weghorst because we had problems in the striker position, and we did it with Marcel Sabitzer because Christian Eriksen had an injury. Two very good signings who were very helpful to achieve the success for that season."