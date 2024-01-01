Tribal Football
Most Read
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands
Liverpool boss Slot makes clear Zubimendi stand after Gravenberch change
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Man Utd made serious push for PSG-owned Simons, but...

Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge

Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge
Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challengeAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Lisandro Martinez was fortunate to avoid a red card in the second-half of their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Lisandro jumped with both feet into a challenge late in the second-half, but escaped dismissal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag said afterwards: "He   took a risk but I think he was on the ball. He didn't hit any opponent so I think a booking but he should take more control."

On a third consecutive clean sheet, he added: "We have worked very hard as a team to be defensive, compact. 

"We’ve worked on pressing and you see the benefits from it but also, on the ball, we are very constructive and we have control and that also, we take the breath of the opponent away.”  

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LisandroManchester UnitedCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Palace ace Eze fires warning at Man Utd
Palace boss Glasner wary using last season's Man Utd thumping as gauge for rematch
Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move