Man Utd boss Ten Hag raps Lisandro after two-footed challenge

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Lisandro Martinez was fortunate to avoid a red card in the second-half of their 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

Lisandro jumped with both feet into a challenge late in the second-half, but escaped dismissal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ten Hag said afterwards: "He took a risk but I think he was on the ball. He didn't hit any opponent so I think a booking but he should take more control."

On a third consecutive clean sheet, he added: "We have worked very hard as a team to be defensive, compact.

"We’ve worked on pressing and you see the benefits from it but also, on the ball, we are very constructive and we have control and that also, we take the breath of the opponent away.”