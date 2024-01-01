Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag pushed about Mainoo contract talks

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says any new contract for Kobbie Mainoo will be decided by the top brass.

Mainoo has a deal with United to 2027, though it's been raised that he is set to be offered improved terms by United in the coming weeks.

Asked about the situation on Friday, Ten Hag said: "We are very happy with his development.

"The management has to make a decision about it.

"Of course we do this in collaboration. It is something we always have to discuss when a player develops."

