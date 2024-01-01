Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Only Man City have won more trophies than us in last two years

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has highlighted his two Cups won ahead of facing Liverpool on Sunday.

Ten Hag has won the League Cup and the FA Cup over his two seasons in charge.

"In the last two years we won, behind City, the most trophies in English football," Ten Hag said.

"That is the reality. They are the facts.

"This year we want to win. We want to win trophies. I am quite confident we will do that."

The Dutchman also stated, "I had to build this club.

"We brought young players in and progressed them. We won trophies. What more can I do?

"As far as I know, the fans are happy with me, but I don't care if I get the credit or not. It's not about me. It's about Man United.

"We are very ambitious: the club, the leadership, the team definitely. Everyone.

"You can see the potential. Now we have to work very hard to achieve our targets."