Man Utd boss Ten Hag not thinking about Palace revenge

Manchester United's 4-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last season will not impact them this term.

That is the view of manager Erik ten Hag, who is preparing his side for the same fixture on Saturday.

Advertisement Advertisement

United travel to Palace on the back of two wins, beating Southampton in the league and Barnsley in the cup.

"Not in particular," Ten Hag replied about last season's game influencing Saturday.

"We know what will come to us.

"We know it's always tough there, always aggressive there, but we know also the circumstances and you can't compare this.

"We didn't have a fit squad, we even had one or two players that were maybe up to 20 per cent to play, but we had to play them. And, this time, it's totally different, we have now a fit squad. We have, definitely, 18 players who are capable to go into this good challenge for us."