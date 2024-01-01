Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear McTominay plans

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he wants to keep hold of Scott McTominay.

The Scotland midfielder has seen an offer from Fulham rejected by United in the past week.

Advertisement Advertisement

“When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest," Ten Hag said.

“But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad.

“What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”