Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Modric proud as Real Madrid captaincy confirmed
Marseille hand Greenwood coveted shirt number
Xavi mentor takes aim at Flick: He lacks Barcelona DNA

Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear McTominay plans

Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear McTominay plans
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear McTominay plans
Man Utd boss Ten Hag makes clear McTominay plansAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag insists he wants to keep hold of Scott McTominay.

The Scotland midfielder has seen an offer from Fulham rejected by United in the past week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest," Ten Hag said.

“But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad.

“What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueMcTominay ScottManchester UnitedFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Fulham want Man Utd star despite first bid rejection
Top Man Utd midfielder linked with North London club in HUGE move
Man Utd reject Prem offer for McTominay