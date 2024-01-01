Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Fulham want Man Utd star despite first bid rejection

Fulham want Man Utd star despite first bid rejection
Fulham want Man Utd star despite first bid rejection
Fulham want Man Utd star despite first bid rejectionAction Plus
Fulham are said to be holding discussions regarding a key transfer target this week.

The Cottagers are mulling whether or not to submit a new offer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Scotland international was the subject of a rejected bid of around £17 million.

However, Fulham are not deterred, as they do have funds after selling Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

The question is whether they see McTominay as the man who can fill those shoes next season.

While he is physically robust, McTominay has played a more offensive role at United in recent seasons.

Mentions
McTominay ScottFulhamManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool, Man Utd in mix for Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich
Fulham midfielder Palhinha remains focused on Bayern Munich move
Man Utd move to trump Bayern Munich for Palhinha