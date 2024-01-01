Fulham want Man Utd star despite first bid rejection

Fulham are said to be holding discussions regarding a key transfer target this week.

The Cottagers are mulling whether or not to submit a new offer for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The Scotland international was the subject of a rejected bid of around £17 million.

However, Fulham are not deterred, as they do have funds after selling Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich.

The question is whether they see McTominay as the man who can fill those shoes next season.

While he is physically robust, McTominay has played a more offensive role at United in recent seasons.