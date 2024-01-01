Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays out Mazraoui expectations

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on Noussair Mazraoui.

The Dutchman has been reunited with his old Ajax right back, bringing him in from Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Advertisement

When speaking with reports, Ten Hag praised Mazraoui’s ability to handle pressure being applied to him.

He stated: "I think he is a player who is quite difficult to put under pressure. I think especially in English football, that can be very beneficial.

“There is always pressure on the ball and this is a player who one of his key attributes is that it's very difficult to put him under pressure because he finds often solutions."

On whether Mazraoui can play left-back, Ten Hag added: “We can sort problems on the left side with, for instance, Licha Martinez, with Diogo Dalot, he is capable of playing there.

With Mazraoui, we have an additional one who can fill in that position as long as Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are not available."