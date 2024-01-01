Man Utd boss Ten Hag: It's a quiet market, but...

Tribal Football
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has opened up about the club’s transfer strategy.

The Red Devils have only bought two players for the first team so far this summer.

Leny Yoro, who is already injured, replaced Raphael Varane and Joshua Zirzkee has taken Anthony Martial’s squad place.

On transfers, Ten Hag told reporters: "When we have news, we will announce it. You've seen the market, it is quite quiet still. We have done business, we have done two deals, it's about timings, the market, the market options, the right moment and the right things."

On buying midfielders, he added: "I don't go into details, where we are now in recruitment, what we are working on. We know what we are doing, we are in a good position with the squad and just wait, patience and in the right moment we will tell you."

On whether they need to sell to buy more, he concluded: "We did already, we bought already. As I said, we have a squad where in every position there is double occupation."

