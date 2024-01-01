Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I know Ajax unhappy about Ten Rouwelaar deal
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag concedes Ajax are unhappy with their raid for goalkeeper coach Jelle ten Rouwelaar.

Just weeks after leaving Burnley for Ajax, Ten Rouwelaar left for United last week.

"I had already spoken extensively with Jelle in February and March," Ten Hag tells the AD. "Because many things were still uncertain at the time, including about my own position, I could not yet make firm agreements about this.

"Ajax was not happy with it, no. I understand that too, I also found it annoying. I am happy that Ajax ultimately cooperated to make this possible."

United coughed up around €100,000 to prise Ten Rouwelaar away from Ajax.

