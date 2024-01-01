Man Utd boss Ten Hag hoping latest injured trio not a concern

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag hopes their latest injuries aren't a major concern.

Defensive trio Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans were all forced off during defeat to Liverpool in South Carolina.

Ten Hag told MUTV: “Always, we have to see what has gone on.

“The assessment, of course, with Will Fish is it’s an impact injury. We also had to sub Jonny Evans at half-time because he was ill. Victor Lindelof a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be."

On Harry Maguire missing the game, he added: “Pre-season is always tough. But, yeah, Harry Maguire, as a precaution, we leave him out.

“And we had, of course, some injuries, but that is part of club football. We have to develop our team and make some good progression.”