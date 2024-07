Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Fantastic Slot in charge of Liverpool

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he's looking forward to facing Arne Slot and Liverpool.

Ten Hag says Slot's move is good for Dutch football.

"Every time I come out of the Old Trafford tunnel, I enjoy everything for a minute: the people, the stands, the history, the singing. I like all of this," Ten Hag told AD.

"With Arne Slot at the helm of Liverpool, there are two Dutch managers at the helm of the Premier League.

"It's fantastic for our football."