Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Amass Community Shield absence

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained holding back Harry Amass from yesterday's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

The 17 year-old left-back failed to make the bench after an impressive preseason run.

Ten Hag admits he wanted to get minutes into the legs of his senior players, the manager explained: "I think we had some seniority there.

"To start, I think that was the idea. We had a plan how to deal with it and I think also that went how we thought.

"I think all the full backs, although not all were full backs, like Licha (Lisandro Martinez), he did good as a full back. Diogo (Dalot) is the full back and Facundo (Pellistri) did well as the full back. We are pleased with those performances.

"You need squad depth, you need players who can play in multi-functional positions and when there is an emergency you have to have the option to play players to play in different positions.

"They (Martinez and Pellistri) are both capable, that is not their best positions but maybe it can grow into their best position for the team."