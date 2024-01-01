Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd remain in PSG talks over 'eager' Ugarte
IT'S DONE? Bayern Munich ACCEPT Man Utd offers for De Ligt and Mazraoui
Man Utd suffer fresh Yoro blow
Liverpool chiefs convinced of Diaz plans

Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Amass Community Shield absence

Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Amass Community Shield absence
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Amass Community Shield absence
Man Utd boss Ten Hag explains Amass Community Shield absenceAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explained holding back Harry Amass from yesterday's Community Shield defeat to Manchester City.

The 17 year-old left-back failed to make the bench after an impressive preseason run.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Ten Hag admits he wanted to get minutes into the legs of his senior players, the manager explained: "I think we had some seniority there.

"To start, I think that was the idea. We had a plan how to deal with it and I think also that went how we thought.

"I think all the full backs, although not all were full backs, like Licha (Lisandro Martinez), he did good as a full back. Diogo (Dalot) is the full back and Facundo (Pellistri) did well as the full back. We are pleased with those performances.

"You need squad depth, you need players who can play in multi-functional positions and when there is an emergency you have to have the option to play players to play in different positions.

"They (Martinez and Pellistri) are both capable, that is not their best positions but maybe it can grow into their best position for the team."

Mentions
Premier LeagueAmass HarryManchester United
Related Articles
Lee Sharpe exclusive: Amass definitely on track for Man Utd breakthrough
Man Utd boss Ten Hag expects Malacia, Amass to see action this season
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo