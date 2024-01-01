Lee Sharpe exclusive: Amass definitely on track for Man Utd breakthrough

Kobbie Mainoo made a sensational entry to the Manchester United line-up last season and this season Harry Amass could be following in his footsteps.

The 17-year-old defender has received a lot of praise from manager Erik ten Hag and Old Trafford great Lee Sharpe also has a lot of confidence in the youngster.

Sharpe told Tribalfootball.com: “I know it's only pre-season, so it's difficult to judge but ability-wise, I don't think there's any question about his talent. He looks super comfortable on the ball and it looks like he's comfortable on the pitch with the first team and playing at that level.

“He looks fantastic and it’s been a good start for him to start blending into the team this season. I think it is a matter of giving him that experience. I think we'll see him playing certain games this season, but not regularly.

“It's always been the case at Old Trafford. Every youngster has always seen young lads come through. It was the case when I was there, and it's been the case ever since. You see Kobbie Mainoo, you see Garnacho, McTominay's in the team, who's come to the ranks.

“All the way through the history of United, young players get a chance if they're good enough. So, Amass will definitely be encouraged and he'll fancy getting a good run in the team this year.”

- Lee Sharpe was talking to Tribalfootball on behalf of Safest Casino Sites