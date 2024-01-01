Man Utd boss Ten Hag delighted with Eriksen form: Very important

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits he's delighted with the form of veteran midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The Dane has been a bonus from a poor start to the season for United.

Ahead of Saturday's clash with Brentford, Ten Hag said: “He faced some injuries in the first year, but already he was very important, as he was last season. But then also coming up was Kobbie, but then, lately, he proved himself, In the team and also together with Kobbie, that can be a very good couple.

"Unlucky now it's fell apart (that partnership due to Kobbie's injury) for the coming weeks but it's clear, he has a good season so far, he's important for the team with his contribution in linking key passes, being creative, composed and calm, and I'm very happy with his performances so far in the season.

“It's top football, sometimes you have to face challenges. Sometimes it goes up, sometimes it goes down but I'm sure we will make it a success as we did the last two seasons. I think we are in a direction, underneath I see the good things. I see good patterns and I see also good stats that confirm we are in a good direction. But the ranking is not lying, we are where we are and that's not good enough.”