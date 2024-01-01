Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank: Ten Hag scrutiny at Man Utd is too much
Action Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank admits he's amazed by the pressure Erik ten Hag is under at Manchester United.

The Bees go to Old Trafford on Sunday.

Frank said, "It's incredible how much scrutiny he's had to face.

"As a head coach, I acknowledge how it feels to be in a situation like this. I think it is too much.

"He's clearly a good coach, he's won two trophies in two seasons. But I understand how it is: if the team wins, the head coach is absolutely fantastic; if the team loses, the head coach is absolutely s***! Whereas it's probably somewhere in between.

"It's never only the head coach, or the players, or the fans, or the board - it's a combination of all of these things."

On United's current form, Frank also stated: 

I've experienced it too many times in my career: we face a team that has lost three games in a row but they come out absolutely flying. Then, other times, we play a team that has won five games in a row but we beat them.

"I don't really pay too much attention to.

" The only thing I focus on is how we can make sure we are up there and how we can do everything we can to perform and come out flying - and hopefully we score early again."

