Man Utd boss Ten Hag counting on Rashford: We're not robots

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has full faith in forward Marcus Rashford.

The England attacker, who missed out on a Euro 2024 place, had a poor campaign last time around.

However, Ten Hag believes Rashford can find the form that saw him score 30 goals in 2022/2023.

He stated, “Of course, but he has to prove this point. We will set the conditions and he is very capable of doing this. The season before he scored 30 goals, so when he is in the right vibe, then he has such a high potential.

“And when he is really in that mood, then our game model will provide him the conditions to score again 30 or even more goals.”

Whether Rashford should always be in that mood, Ten Hag added: “He should fight for it, but we are not robots. We are dealing with human beings. And everyone, you are not always on your best.”

And finally, he said on Rashford’s consistency: “I think it's a question for Rashy, if that’s your assessment. So I don't know if that's a really clear pattern, but for me it’s now important and so he is capable of being that impactful player.”