Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I'm 100% convinced Rashford will return to best

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident helping Marcus Rashford find his best form.

Rashford featured in yesterday's defeat to Arsenal in LA.

Ten Hag said, "He can help the strikers, but he is much more than that.

"He is capable, he scores so many goals, already at a relatively young age, he is capable of doing it.

"So I am confident, I am 100% convinced that he can achieve the same result as two years ago."