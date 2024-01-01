Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Ashworth and I talk every day

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in constant contact with boss Dan Ashworth.

The sporting director is working very closely with the Old Trafford boss to help him right the ship.

United drew 3-3 against FC Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night, having lost 3-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

Asked about Ashworth pre-game, Ten Hag said: "We talk everyday. We are a union and we made that commitment in the summer.

“We refreshed the staff and I appointed my assistants, I appointed the staff. I did this. We refreshed the squad as well."

The Dutchman added: "It's not necessary to give me confidence. We talk every day about how we can improve this club, this team, improve the processes, the procedures, the connections. That is what we talk about."