Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash
Ex-Lille coach Puel: Why Real Madrid never saw Hazard's best

Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Ashworth and I talk every day

Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Ashworth and I talk every day
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Ashworth and I talk every dayAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is in constant contact with boss Dan Ashworth.

The sporting director is working very closely with the Old Trafford boss to help him right the ship.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United drew 3-3 against FC Porto in the Europa League on Thursday night, having lost 3-0 to Tottenham in the Premier League at the weekend.

Asked about Ashworth pre-game, Ten Hag said: "We talk everyday. We are a union and we made that commitment in the summer.

“We refreshed the staff and I appointed my assistants, I appointed the staff. I did this. We refreshed the squad as well."

The Dutchman added: "It's not necessary to give me confidence. We talk every day about how we can improve this club, this team, improve the processes, the procedures, the connections. That is what we talk about."

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Ten Hag hails Man Utd spirit for chaotic draw at Porto: Don't judge us
Bruce says "constant change" will hurt Man Utd as he backs Ten Hag
Barcelona and Juventus interested in Garnacho after Man Utd's poor form