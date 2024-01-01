Bruce says "constant change" will hurt Man Utd as he backs Ten Hag

Manchester United legend Steve Bruce has thrown his support behind Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman is under immense pressure at United after a poor start to the season.

United are in the bottom half of the Premier League, while they could only draw their Europa League opener to FC Twente.

"I think they made a conscious effort in the summer to go with it and I wouldn't think that anything would change," Bruce said on talkSPORT.

"That's the way I feel and hope so too because constant change doesn't do any good whatsoever.

"You need a bit of consistency in there with what they're trying to do and I think they've made a decision in the summer.

"So let's hope it can be a positive thing and they can go and get a couple of positive results, I certainly hope so.”