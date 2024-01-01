Man Utd boss Ten Hag: Antony wants to play, but...

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Antony needs to fight for his place in his squad.

Ten Hag was speaking ahead of their Carabao Cup tie with Barnsley.

"He’s impatient," said the United manager. "He wants to play.

"But in top football there are laws. You pick the team that has most chance to win the game, the one with the best dynamic, the best chemistry. Players have to fight for their positions.

"The other players are doing so well - they're contributing. He has to get over them. He has to earn the right in training."

On Tuesday's cup game against Barnsley at Old Trafford, Ten Hag added: "You will see what the line-up will be.

"We have every day training and the players have to earn the right to play.

"When players do the right thing in training, when the attitude is good, when they show performance in training, they will earn the right to play."