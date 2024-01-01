Tribal Football
Man Utd boss Ten Hag confident in "high class" Mount
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has a lot of time for Mason Mount.

The English midfielder has been struggling over the past 18 months of his career.

Injury issues have plagued him in the latter days of his Chelsea career and since he joined United a year ago.

But he has impressed in preseason, with Ten Hag stating: "We know he's a high class player and just bringing skills in. 

“Last season, he had a very bad season, a very tough season for him because of all injuries and now we are very pleased he had a good pre-season.

“I'm sure from this point on he will contribute to the team if he stays fit, it counts for every player."

