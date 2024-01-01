Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits more delays for Shaw

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Luke Shaw could yet be another month away from playing.

Shaw hasn't been seen since suffering a calf injury in the first week of preseason.

And he's now unlikely to make a return until after the next international break in October.

At today's Europa League presser, Ten Hag said: "I think it’s probably, but I can't say it's 100 per cent sure.

"The plan is just be back before but, as I say I can’t say this for 100 per cent for sure it can be short after the break."