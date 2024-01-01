Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Sarkozy unimpressed by Mbappe leaving PSG for Real Madrid
Davies offers Bayern Munich assurance amid Real Madrid rumours

Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits more delays for Shaw

Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits more delays for Shaw
Man Utd boss Ten Hag admits more delays for ShawAction Plus
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admits Luke Shaw could yet be another month away from playing.

Shaw hasn't been seen since suffering a calf injury in the first week of preseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And he's now unlikely to make a return until after the next international break in October.

At today's Europa League presser, Ten Hag said: "I think it’s probably, but I can't say it's 100 per cent sure.

"The plan is just be back before but, as I say I can’t say this for 100 per cent for sure it can be short after the break."

Mentions
Premier LeagueShaw LukeManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: I won't enjoy facing Twente
Cole: Prem doesn't suit Man Utd winger Antony
Man City winger Alfa-Ruprecht delighted with current form