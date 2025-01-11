Man Utd boss Amorim won't rule out Mainoo sale

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim cannot rule out selling Kobbie Mainoo.

With new contract talks underway, it's been suggested Mainoo could be cashed in by United to help their Profit & Sustainabilty problems.

On Friday, ahead of their FA Cup third round tie at Arsenal, Amorim said: "I really love my players.

"I want to keep them, especially the talented ones.

"It is a hard moment and I am really happy with Kobbie. He is improving.

"Our idea is always to keep the best players and the players we build for this club.

"But we know the position the club is in at the moment. We will see."

He added, "We need to improve recruitment when we are targeting players to be sure they will cope with demands and sometimes you have to bet a little bit. We also have to improve our academy to do some business to invest in the team."