Man Utd boss Amorim: Why Mazraoui will be so important

Manchester United summer arrival Noussair Mazraoui has all the qualities to be a star for manager Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese head coach has been full of praise for his defender, who can play in central defense and at wing back.

Amorim has talked up the Moroccan’s combination of pace, technical ability, and passing.

“He’s a top player,” said Amorim, when speaking to journalists at an Old Trafford press conference.

“He understands the game. He knows how to attack, he’s very technical, he’s very good defensively and he’s very good one-on-one. He’s a modern player. I think he’s the future of our team.

“When you think about him, you think we need more players like Nous that can control the tempo, they are really, really good and comfortable with the ball. So, Nous, I’m really happy with him.”

