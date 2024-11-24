Amorim accepts "not good result" after Man Utd draw at Ipswich

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says he has much work to do after their 1-1 draw at Ipswich.

The result marked Amorim's first game in charge at United.

He later said. "Not a good result but it is a tough league with high intensity. We started very well but should have had more of the ball. But we are learning.

"It was really hard for them, they were thinking what to do, it was not fluid which is normal after to just two training sessions but they tried hard. They have so much space to improve. But after a draw you never feel the good things. So I am really happy because they tried but they can do so much better."

On the early goal struck by Marcus Rashford, he said: "We worked on that but they have the talent to do it, and then it is all about the players."

On Noussair Mazraoui, he added: "We don't have too many centre-backs so we have to adapt some players. I thought Noussair Mazraoui did very well. He is so smart and is so important for us. He can play anywhere and that kind of player is crucial for our future.

"It is a great environment, a great spectacle. But when the game starts it is like I am back in Portugal or the third division. I am so focused everything is the same.

"You guys are so lucky to have the best league in the world. I am really happy to be here but today I don't feel much because I like to win games.

"When you start like this, you have to control the ball. We cannot do it at the moment but they really, really tried. They are really trying and they want this.

"We have to address the new ideas now and try and be better for the next stage."