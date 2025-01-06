Man Utd boss Amorim: Why can't we play like that every week?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admitted some frustration after their 2-2 draw at Liverpool.

Amorim insists the performance should be what they are reaching every game.

He said: "The expectations were so much different to what we saw. I get more mad because of the other games so it's even harder to understand some things. It's not about a system, the technique, it's about something else and it's hard to understand for the coach.

"It's a point and I think we should get mad and disappointed more than what we did against Newcastle. We need to be really disappointed and I have to calm down and say the right things.

"We're in a difficult moment. If we play against Liverpool every day we will do that but we have to do it against any opponent. We need to fight really bad to get out of this situation.

"The way we were really competitive, that's the crucial thing going forwards. I'm happy for the performance, not happy with the result but am really, really mad with the other games."