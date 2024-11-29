Man Utd boss Amorim welcomes Malacia comeback game

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia returned from long-term injury this week.

The defender finally got in a starting lineup for the first time in nearly two years.

Malacia was involved for half the game in a dramatic 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages on Thursday.

“It’s important. It’s really hard for a player to be so long without playing a game,” boss Ruben Amorim told MUTV.

“We have game after game with two days between, so we need all the squad and I believe in them. So it’s not just telling to people that I believe in everybody, I really believe in everybody.

“They are prepared, they have the quality to play and they have the opportunity to show. Let’s start today with winning a game and showing a good performance.”

