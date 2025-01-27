Man Utd boss Amorim: We needed some luck to win at Fulham

Manchester United secured a 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage today.

Lisandro Martinez scored the decisive goal with a deflected shot in the 78th minute.

This win marks United's third Premier League away win of the season, as they sit in 12th place.

Asked if they were lucky to win, manager Ruben Amorim stated: "You need sometimes a little bit of luck, and we had some games that we lost, and in the end nobody cares because the result (is what) counts. I remember some chances that we miss, for example against Nottingham (Forest), Bournemouth, some goals in the first minute of the game that change the game.

“So, today I can see it that we have a lot to improve. We didn’t play so well with the ball but we gave time to the team and when you do have time with talented players, they can show in one play and they can change the game and today it was that situation."

On the luck his side received, he added: "Again, we controlled the ball, we understand the momentum, when to go a little bit slow to the throw-in, when to take a little bit of time, when you have to return to play with the central defenders.

“These kinds of details are really important to give us time to have these kinds of moments from Bruno, from Garna, from Amad. They will find a chance. So we need to give time for our team to find a way to win the game. It’s a little bit lucky because the kick changed direction but we had some situations in the last games that was the opposite, so it was a good day today."

On Martinez’s aggression, he finished: "Yes, they are nowadays sometimes the midfielders because you don’t often have a lot of space between the lines and you have to find this space. They are the players who have the game in front and they have to be the midfielders, so it’s really important. I think when the centre defenders play well with the ball, we play well. It’s something that Licha does really well, he can take the ball. He has to continue and the other guys have to improve also in that area."