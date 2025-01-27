Man Utd boss Amorim rejects Hojlund doubters: He wants it really bad

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim defended his young striker on Sunday.

Rasmus Hojlund has faced significant challenges this season, struggling to find his form and consistency.

Despite scoring seven goals, he has not netted since mid-December, leading to concerns over his performance.

After another blank in a 1-0 win over Fulham, Amorim stated: "He wants it really hard and you can see it sometimes that without training, there is a disconnection.

“We can explain, but without training sometimes it goes away, when he should be near, sometimes he’s near when he should make a run. We don’t have time to make this connection, we don’t train these kinds of things, we just talk about these things.

“He has a lot to improve, like his team-mates. Sometimes you have a good game, other days you cannot have a good performance. The important thing is that I see every day that he wants it really bad. He talks about that (he) wants to train a little bit more in the end of trainings and that is the best thing to improve. But as a footballer, and he’s a young guy, he has to understand that sometimes you have a bad game, but you have to continue to go to the next."