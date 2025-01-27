Man Utd boss Amorim rejects Hojlund doubters: He wants it really bad
Rasmus Hojlund has faced significant challenges this season, struggling to find his form and consistency.
Despite scoring seven goals, he has not netted since mid-December, leading to concerns over his performance.
After another blank in a 1-0 win over Fulham, Amorim stated: "He wants it really hard and you can see it sometimes that without training, there is a disconnection.
“We can explain, but without training sometimes it goes away, when he should be near, sometimes he’s near when he should make a run. We don’t have time to make this connection, we don’t train these kinds of things, we just talk about these things.
“He has a lot to improve, like his team-mates. Sometimes you have a good game, other days you cannot have a good performance. The important thing is that I see every day that he wants it really bad. He talks about that (he) wants to train a little bit more in the end of trainings and that is the best thing to improve. But as a footballer, and he’s a young guy, he has to understand that sometimes you have a bad game, but you have to continue to go to the next."