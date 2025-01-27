Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Garnacho performance: But his future...?

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would not be drawn on Alejandro Garnacho’s future.

Garnacho's future at Manchester United is uncertain, with interest from clubs like Chelsea and Napoli.

Despite his potential and recent performances, United may consider selling him to address financial constraints.

Amorim stated after a 1–0 win over Fulham: "That nobody knows. Anything can happen.

“But with Garnacho, he’s improving in every department of the game, the way that he recovers, the understanding of the game when he defends. I’m trying to find the best position for him – today he played a little bit more open, not so much inside.

“We need guys with the one-v-one (ability), but like I say I don’t know what’s going to happen until the end of the window."