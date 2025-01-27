Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd confident of Heaven deal after Old Trafford visit
Man City boss Guardiola: I now appreciate Mourinho's words
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?
Man Utd not writing off Antony after Betis move

Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Garnacho performance: But his future...?

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Garnacho performance: But his future...?
Man Utd boss Amorim happy with Garnacho performance: But his future...?Action Plus
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim would not be drawn on Alejandro Garnacho’s future.

Garnacho's future at Manchester United is uncertain, with interest from clubs like Chelsea and Napoli.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Despite his potential and recent performances, United may consider selling him to address financial constraints.

Amorim stated after a 1–0 win over Fulham: "That nobody knows. Anything can happen. 

“But with Garnacho, he’s improving in every department of the game, the way that he recovers, the understanding of the game when he defends. I’m trying to find the best position for him – today he played a little bit more open, not so much inside. 

“We need guys with the one-v-one (ability), but like I say I don’t know what’s going to happen until the end of the window."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroManchester UnitedFulhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd boss Amorim takes fresh swipe at Rashford after win at Fulham
Out of their depth: Is the Man Utd job too big for Amorim and Ineos?
Napoli chief Manna admits interest in Garnacho and Adeyemi