Man Utd boss Amorim: We improved throughout victory at Plzen

Manchester United speeding the game up was a key part of their success on Thursday.

The Red Devils had to come from behind to beat Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic.

Two goals from Rasmus Hojlund meant that United would walk away with all the points.

Post-game, manager Ruben Amorim stated: “I think we improved during the game. We controlled the game in the first half but without any great chances. (There was a) lack of speed, lack of movement, controlling the ball. The pitch was difficult to make the connection with the strikers and the frontal support. But we controlled it, as Viktoria didn’t have chances either. The second half, we gave the goal away and then we react. We pushed the opponent into their half and then we managed to score. We couldn’t score before but a win in this moment is important. It’s important to look at the performance but a win is always better to prepare the next game.”

On his subs in the second half, he added: “Different characteristics put different things in the game. That can help to win games. You never know what kind of player you need in a game. Today it was Rasmus and Antony also changed a little bit the game. Everybody tried their best and we managed to win. Let’s go to the next one.”

On the progress they have to make: “We are improving in some details. We control really well the transitions and we are aggressive when we lose the ball. We need time to work on the possession, this team needs to spend a lot of time near the opponent’s goal and not just in transition. So we are trying to work on that but it’s good to win, to prepare the next game. It’s really important for us.”

And finally on their fighting spirit: “We know that we need to win one game and they fought until the end. That was important. I think we deserved the win. We didn’t play very well but we fought and we managed not to give up. That was a key point for me and we are in a good place in the table. It’s really important we take those two (potential play-off) games from our schedule, to find time to work.”

