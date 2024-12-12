Amorim pleased with 2-goal Hojlund as Man Utd win at Viktoria Plzen

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim was left pleased after their victory at Europa League opponents Viktoria Plzen.

Rasmus Hojlund struck twice for the 2-1 win in the Czech Republic.

Amorim said afterwards: "We improved during the game. We controlled the game in the first half, but without any great chances. We lacked speed and movement, and we didn’t control the ball. Viktoria Plzeň didn’t have chances either.

"In the second half, we gave a goal away but reacted well. We pushed our opponents back into their own half, and we managed to score. The win is important at the moment, and it’s good to prepare for the next game.

"Rasmus is improving, he is nearer the goal now. He knows better the movement he has to do. He could score more this evening, but he is scoring, working and controlling the ball better."