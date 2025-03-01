Man Utd boss Amorim: We are changing a lot of the squad
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits greater rebuilding will take place over the summer.
Amorim has told fans to expect bigger changes later this year.
He said, "Guarantees? We don't have them. We know the situation of the club.
"We are changing a lot of things in our squad and in the training centre. We are working on everything for the future of the club.
"We are trying to plan for next season and we have to do it as a big club."
