Man Utd boss Amorim: The players have been afraid on the pitch

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim concedes he's seen his players as "afraid" in recent games.

United visit Liverpool later today as rank underdogs.

Amorim said of his players: "They are anxious and sometimes afraid on the pitch.

"We have to cope with that. We need the leaders to step up and to help the other guys - and I'm the most responsible person here to improve the performances.

"You can see the players are trying. Sometimes they are too anxious and too afraid to play football because this is a difficult moment.

"For two days we have just been doing the basics, focusing on our idea to play football, and doing our thing.

"The supporters are tired of this moment so it is strange to hear them chanting my name. I'm giving everything to help the club. I know it is hard to understand right now but we are going to succeed."

On how the job is affecting him, Amorim joked: "You can see in my face - you can compare the way I arrive and now!

"Of course there is a lot of pressure. The only thing that can help me is the training with the players and I also have my family here now. They came on the 27th. It was a good day."