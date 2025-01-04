Liverpool captain Van Dijk: No relaxing facing Man Utd

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk says they want victory over Manchester United on Sunday for the fans.

Van Dijk recognises how important the game is for the Anfield support.

He said in his match programme notes: “Every game is big when you play for this club, but of course a game at Anfield against United has that little bit of extra meaning for supporters.

“We understand this rivalry and we know that there will be a special atmosphere, one we will look to use to our advantage as we go after the three points.

“Make no mistake, this will be a tough test. We know that United aren’t where they would like to be in the league table and that they have had a difficult start to the season, but they still have top players so it is important that we are on it and focused from the very first whistle.

“We know what success is built on. Quality for sure, but also humility, sacrifice, work ethic and togetherness. If we keep that at the front of our minds always, then those are the things that will take us to where we want to be.

“The platform we have given ourselves throughout the opening months of the season is clear, but we have to push on from here now.

“We are not looking at the league table or counting points we haven’t won yet. We are focused only on the next game, the next challenge. Consistency is key, day to day and game to game.

“But 2025 is here now, and we are desperate to start the new year as we finished the last one; with three points in the bag and big smiles on our faces.”