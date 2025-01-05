Liverpool clash with Man Utd in danger of being called off

Liverpool's clash with Manchester United today is in danger of being called off due to heavy snow.

Travel routes from Manchester to Liverpool have been affected by a severe snow fall over the past 24 hours on Merseyside.

Liverpool City Council's Safety Advisory Group is said to be meeting at 9am to discuss whether the game will go ahead.

For the moment, the match is still on, though there remains some doubt.

Liverpool also saw the derby at Everton called off in December due to Storm Darragh.