Man Utd boss Amorim: Sheeran? Keane is the star for me

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim says they must not underestimate Bodo/Glimt tonight.

United meet the Norwegians in the Europa League at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Amorim said, "I'm expecting a very good team. They can win the league this week I think, they run a lot and that's a very good thing for us at the moment.

"We need to improve that, so we know that in this game we have to run a lot. They have some special players in the wingers, they can play on the pockets very well and they have aura of winning games and this is also because they're winning all the time.

"I'm expecting a very intense game, a very good game and I hope to see different things. Improve some things we didn't do so well in the last game, so it will be a good game."

Asked about Ed Sheeran apologising for gatecrashing his post-match interview after United's 1-1 draw at Ipswich, Amorim also said: "Here you are used to seeing that (crossing over with pop stars), but in Portugal it is so different.

"I think you sometimes overcomplicate things, it was nothing, it was a simple question, say hello to one of the commentators, so for me it was nothing. I was just thinking about the game, and I was with Roy Keane, Roy Keane is a real star on that panel. So, for me, it was really okay, it was nothing special."

