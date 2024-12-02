Man Utd boss Amorim says Yoro in squad for Arsenal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits Leny Yoro could be in the squad for their clash at Arsenal.

United meet Arsenal on Wednesday, Yoro fit for the trip.

"Maybe Leny Yoro is going be in the squad," Amorim said in his pre-match news conference. "I feel he is in a good moment now, his fitness is better."

"He is a special talent, we have to be careful in the first moment. We didn't have too much training together. He has been training with a small group of players.

"He is really fast, a modern defender. He will be good when we want to press high and you leave a lot of strikers in this league one against one, he can manage that. He is very good with the ball so I am very excited.

"We have to be careful, we have to manage the load and minute in the beginning but I am really excited to see Leny Yoro playing."

 

